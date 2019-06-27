

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2020, and provided annual sales growth outlook.



For fiscal 2020, the company trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance by $0.02 to a range of $2.08 to $2.18 per share to reflect the historical profit contribution from the Gelit business, compared to the prior guidance range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share. The Gelit business divestiture is now complete.



The company also projects fiscal 2020 net sales growth of 13.5 to 14.0 percent, but raised its organic net sales growth guidance to a range of 1.0 to 1.5 percent from about 1 percent previously.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.16 per share on revenue growth of 13.5 percent to $10.89 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to the long-term algorithm, the company continues to project adjusted earnings for fiscal 2022 in the range of $2.68 to $2.78 per share. This metric has been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Gelit. Organic net sales growth is expected at a 3-year CAGR ending fiscal 2022 of 1 to 2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX