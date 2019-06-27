

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) launched electric car-sharing operation, known as 'WeShare,' in Berlin.



WeShare will offer 1,500 e-Golf models to customers in Berlin, and will add 500 e-up! vehicles at the beginning of next year. It will also add the first units of the company's new full-electric ID.3 when it is introduced in mid-2020.



WeShare, which is a 'free-floating' system without rental stations and is operated digitally via an app, will expand to Prague and Hamburg in 2020, Volkswagen said.



Volkswagen noted that customers could benefit from tariff of 19 cents per minute. The registration and airport fees will also be waived. Tariffs in three categories are to be offered at an average price per minute of 29 cents, from September onwards.



