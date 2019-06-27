

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) announced Thursday that, for the first time in its history, it expects to spend $500 million in 2019 with women-owned businesses for goods and services. This is double the amount it spend in 2015, a milestone it pledged in 2015 to reach by 2020.



The figure of $500 million includes spending at Marriott International's managed hotels and at corporate, representing near doubling of Marriott's annual spend with women-owned businesses compared to four years ago.



Marriott's forecasted milestone well positions the company to meet its broader goal in 2020 of spending $1 billion with diverse-owned businesses, including those owned by minorities, veterans, persons with disabilities and people in the LGBTQ community.



Additionally, Marriott earlier this year publicly pledged to spend an additional $100 million over and above current spending levels over the next three years with women-owned businesses worldwide, with half to be spent with businesses in developing countries such as Belize, Rwanda and Cambodia.



