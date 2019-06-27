

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar showed muted trading against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday, after a data showed that the pace of U.S. economic growth was unrevised from the previous estimate for the first quarter.



Data from the Commerce Department showed that real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in the first quarter, unrevised from the estimate released last month and in line with economist estimates.



The unrevised rate of GDP growth in the first quarter still reflects a significant acceleration from the 2.2 percent increase seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Data from the Labor Department showed that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased more than expected in the week ended June 22.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 227,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal prevailed ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan that will kick on tomorrow.



According to a report in The South China Morning Post, the U.S. and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute that would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports.



U.S. President Donald Trump voiced optimism over the possibility of a trade agreement with China but said he is still considering imposing 'very substantial' tariffs on all Chinese imports if the two countries are unable to reach a deal during the G20 summit.



The currency rose against its most major counterparts in the Asian session, following a media report that the U.S. and China have tentatively agreed to a truce in their trade conflict.



The greenback retreated to 0.9768 against the franc, from a 6-day high of 0.9814 hit at 1:20 am ET. Further downtrend may take the currency to a support around the 0.96 region.



Following an 8-day high of 108.16 seen at 2:30 am ET, the greenback pulled back to 107.77 versus the Japanese yen. The greenback is seen finding support around the 106.00 region.



Data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in May - shy of expectations for a gain of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent drop in April.



On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 1.2 percent - in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



The U.S. currency pared gains to 1.1381 against the euro, from a high of 1.1348 touched at 1:15 am ET. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around the 1.15 level.



Survey data from the European Commission showed that Eurozone economic sentiment deteriorated more-than-expected in June.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 103.3 in June from 105.2 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 104.7.



The greenback held steady against the pound, after having declined to a 2-day low of 1.2725 at 6:45 am ET. On the downside, 1.30 is possibly seen as the next support level for the greenback.



The U.S. pending home sales for May will be out at 10:00 am ET.



