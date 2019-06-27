

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection will begin collecting anti-dumping duties on Polyester Textured Yarn imported from China and India for an amount equal to the adjusted dumping cash deposits rates for imports from each country.



The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determinations on Wednesday after conducting anti-dumping duty investigations of imports of polyester textured yarn from the two Asian countries.



The US Government alleged that Polyester Textured Yarn imported from China and India are being unfairly sold below their fair value in the United States at significant double-digit margins.



It was found that exporters from China have dumped polyester textured yarn in the United States at margins of 76.07 percent and 77.15 percent, while Indian exporters dumped the raw material at margins of 17.88 percent and 35.92 percent.



The Commerce Department said it will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from Chinese and Indian importers based on these preliminary rates.



Importers will be required to post duty deposits at these AD rates in approximately one week, when the preliminary determinations are published in the Federal Register.



Two major U.S. synthetic yarn producers - Unifi Manufacturing, Inc. and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, America - filed petitions with the Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission (the 'USITC') in October 2018 alleging that dumped and subsidized imports of polyester textured yarn from China and India are causing material injury to the domestic industry.



A probe by the Commerce Department found that the complains are valid.



The Commerce Department had announced on April 19 its affirmative preliminary 'critical circumstances' determination.



As a result, all imports of polyester textured yarn from China will be subject to duty deposits for anti-dumping duties retroactively - i.e. 90 days from the date the preliminary AD determinations are published in the Federal Register.



Chinese yarn imported to the US are already subject to retroactive countervailing duties.



The US Department of Commerce is scheduled to announce the final determinations in November.



In 2017, the United States had imported $35 million worth of polyester textured yarn from China, and $19.6 million worth of the cloth manufacturing material from India.



The imposition of anti-dumping duties on steel propane cylinders imported from China and Thailand, is already in place.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX