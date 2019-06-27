

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) said it will reduce manufacturing footprint in Europe to 18 facilities by the end of 2020, from 24 at the beginning of 2019. Approximately 12,000 jobs will be reduced in Europe by the end of 2020, primarily through voluntary separation programs.



The company's new European operating model and resulting organization will be effective July 1. The Commercial Vehicles group will be led by general manager Hans Schep. The Passenger Vehicles group will be led by general manager Roelant de Waard.



Ford targets to release at least three new nameplates in Europe over the next five years. Every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate will include an electrified option, the company said.



Also, Ford said it is on track to significantly improve its financial results in Europe in 2019.



