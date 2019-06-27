

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp., Nintendo of America, and Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, collectively known as gaming's 'big three', have joined forces to urge U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider the proposed tariffs on Chinese goods, as it would harm the U.S. video game industry and its employees.



In a joint letter to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the companies said tariffs on video game consoles would 'significantly disrupt' their businesses and also add significant costs that would depress sales of video game consoles as well as the games and services that drive the profitability of this market segment.



'While we appreciate the Administration's efforts to protect U.S. intellectual property and preserve U.S. high-tech leadership, the disproportionate harm caused by these tariffs to U.S. consumers and businesses will undermine-not advance-these goals,' the companies said in the letter.



The tech giants noted that the U.S. video game industry generated total revenue of $36 billion in 2017 and $43.4 billion in 2018, reflecting over 20 percent growth. The three companies collectively sold more than 15 million video game consoles in the U.S. in 2018.



The companies claim the proposed tariffs would injure consumers, video game developers, retailers and console manufacturers; put thousands of high-value U.S. jobs at risk, and stifle innovation in the video game industry and beyond.



They noted that in 2018, over 96 percent of video game consoles imported into the U.S. were made in China and it would cause significant supply chain disruption to shift sourcing entirely to the U.S. or a third country.



A 25 percent price increase due to the tariffs will likely put a new video game console out of reach for many American families who are expected to be in the market for a console this holiday season, the companies said.



Consumers who want to go ahead with these purchases despite the tariffs would pay $840 million more than they otherwise would have, the companies noted, citing a recent study prepared for the Consumer Technology Association by the independent economic group, Trade Partnership.



Earlier in June, four U.S. technology giants - Dell Technologies, HP Inc., Intel Corp. and Microsoft - had joined hands to oppose President Donald Trump's plan to include laptop computers and tablets among the $300 billion in Chinese goods targeted for tariffs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX