

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Subsequent to fire incidents in electric vehicles manufactured by Tesla Inc. and Nio Inc., Chinese automaker Nio decided to recall 4803 its flagship car NIO ES8 crossovers. The company said the vehicles with battery boxes manufactured within April 2 and October 19, 2018 are being recalled.



The company found safety risks in defective battery boxes and offered a free replacement of battery packs to all affected vehicles.



Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ordered car-makers to do a thorough check on electric vehicles, especially the battery boxes, waterproof protection, high voltage wirings and on-board charging devices.



Earlier in mid June, Nio ES8 vehicle caught fire in a parking lot in Wuhan in Hubei province. Previously too, two of its vehicles caught fire, causing severe damage to chassis.



Following fire issues in Model S and Model X battery powered vehicles, Tesla had updated its charging and cooling settings of battery management system to control cell temperature and charge level. Similar incidents were reported in Hong Kong and U.S. in February.



