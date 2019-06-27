

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe is reeling under record-breaking heatwave with many countries experiencing their highest temperatures for June Wednesday. Meteorologists attribute it to hot air drawn in from northern Africa.



Temperatures are expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius in France, Spain, Switzerland and Greece in the next two days, reports say. An orange alert has been issued in France.



Authorities in these countries are on high alert as weather forecast says heatwave will intensify further at the weekend.



38.9 C heat recorded in the Czech Republic's Doksany, 38.6 C in the Germany city of Berlin-Brandenburg, and 38.2 C in Radzyn, Poland, were all-time high temperature recorded n the respective countries in June.



40.9 C in Clermont-Ferrand on June 26 was the highest ever temperature measured in France on that day in history.



Three people have reportedly died due to the unprecedented sweltering heat in Europe.



Warning of mercury exceeding 40C has been issued for France, Italy, Spain and Greece in the next two days.



Temperatures are expected to reach 40C in central and northern Italy.



Schools were expected to close in view of extreme temperatures in France, where traffic restrictions were already implemented in many cities.



In Spain's Catalonia, hundreds of firefighters are trying to douse wind-fueled forest fire.



