

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Future Apple Watches may come with built-in cameras, enabling Apple to finally create a standalone wearable. A newly granted Apple patent was published on Wednesday by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO.



The patent provides details of Apple's idea to integrate a camera in to the Apple Watch's strap rather than the watch itself. The patent was originally filed by Apple in 2016.



Apple noted that a potential barrier to smartwatch adoption is their 'minimal image-capturing ability'.



A smartwatch that has the capability to capture images and video may provide an opportunity for users to be more reliant on their smartwatch and less reliant on other devices such as smartphones, tablets and digital cameras, to capture images or videos.



According to the patent, the camera watch band is configured to be coupled to at least one side of the watch body. The band will include an optical sensor or camera, and a hidden optical cable to transfer data between the camera and the watch.



The extension portion of the band will be flexible such that it can be manipulated by a user, such as by bending or twisting, to aim the optical sensor.



The user would be able to place the camera at the desired angle, and the lens would rotate as well. The watch face would serve as a viewfinder for the optical sensor.



The patent details different ways to take a photo or video. The optical sensor may capture images or video when the user takes an affirmative action such as 'pinching the camera watch band, giving a verbal command, pressing a button on the distal end portion of the camera watch band, or pressing a button on the case.'



Apple's proposed solution allows the possibility of cameras on both sides of the band. It could also include the ability to shoot 360-degree videos.



However, this is just a patent, and no confirmation that Apple will introduce the technology to its future devices.



