

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is offering Tremor off-road package for 2020 F-Series Super Duty pick-up trucks.



Ford's Tremor package provides customers upgraded suspension and off-road running boards, plus 35-inch maximum-traction all-terrain tires.



'A growing number of Super Duty customers use their trucks for more than work. They're fishing, camping and towing boats on weekends and they go off-road, so we designed this truck specifically for them - more ground clearance, bigger shocks, bigger tires and more off-road capability,' said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. 'Tremor balances what customers demand in terms of work with what they need in the great outdoors.'



The Tremor package is available for XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum F-250 and F-350 Super Duty with all-new 7.3-liter gas V8 or third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel.



A Tremor-fitted F-250 or F-350 truck will feature a 2-inch front-end lift as well as a shorter air dam to enable a ground clearance of 10.8 inches. A Super Duty Tremor also boasts a water fording of 33 inches and the best approach and departure angles of 31.65 degrees and 24.51 degrees, respectively ever offered on a Super Duty model.



The Tremor Off-Road Package will be available when the 2020 Super Duty launches later this year. Ford said it will announce the pricing details closer to when the 2020 Super Duties go on sale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX