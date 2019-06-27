

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock exchange ended modestly higher on Thursday as a few blue chips found modest support after recent weakness.



The mood was cautious with investors looking ahead to the upcoming G20 summit. It is expected that the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit will help restart trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies.



The benchmark SMI ended up 21.63 points, or 0.22%, at 9.859.76, after scaling a low of 9,822.74 and a high of 9,889.97 in the session.



Swatch Group gained 2.3%. Credit Suisse ended stronger by about 2.2%. UBS Group, Adecco, Alcon and Richemont ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.



ABB, Nestle, Lonza Group and Novartis ended modestly higher.



Givaudan declined 2.5% and Geberit ended lower by 1.1%. Roche Holding ended modestly lower.



Swiss Re shares edged down marginally. The company said it had set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation of its UK life assurance business ReAssure.



The market ended notably lower on Wednesday, with the SMI going down by about 0.6%, due to the ongoing political spat between the European Union and Switzerland.



Major stock exchange venues in Europe are set to delist more than 250 Swiss companies on July 1 if there is no solution to the row over bilateral agreements between the European Union and Switzerland.



