

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $8.18 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $12.90 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $29.42 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $103.47 million from $92.96 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.42 Mln. vs. $25.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $103.47 Mln vs. $92.96 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $109 - $112 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.52 - $2.57 Full year revenue guidance: $422 - $428 Mln



