

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.62, shy of expectations for 1.63 - which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



The number of employed persons in May was 67.32 million, an increase of 340,000 or 0.5 percent on year.



The labor force participation rate was 62.5 percent.



