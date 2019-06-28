

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said that its chief design officer Jony Ive will depart the company later this year to form an independent design company, with Apple as one of its primary clients.



Ive's new company will continue to work closely with Apple on a range of projects, Apple said in a statement.



'Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built. After so many years working closely together, I'm happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.



Apple stated that Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will report to Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.



In a separate press release, Apple announced that it appointed Sabih Khan as senior vice president of Operations.



According to the company, Khan has played an important role in delivering each of Apple's products to market since the late 1990s, leading key product operations and supply chain functions. He continues to report to Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.



Khan will be in charge of Apple's global supply chain, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple's supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world.



