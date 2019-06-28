

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan automobile production recovered in April, figures from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, or JAMA, showed on Friday.



Auto production expanded 4.7 percent on a yearly basis in April, reversing a 4.1 percent fall in March.



Passenger car production advanced 4.8 percent annually, in contrast to a drop of 3.8 percent in March. Small car production fell 0.2 percent, while output of mini cars surged about 10 percent.



Production of trucks advanced 4.5 percent and that of buses increased 4.7 percent in April.



