

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and UCB said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Application for EVENITY or romosozumab for the treatment of severe osteoporosis.



The companies said they intend to submit a written notice for a re-examination by the CHMP.



'After a fracture, postmenopausal women with osteoporosis are five times more likely to fracture in the subsequent year, and these fractures can be life-changing. Yet these patients often remain undiagnosed and untreated and could benefit from a new treatment option with 12 monthly doses to reduce their risk of a fracture,' said David Reese, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EVENITY in April 2019 for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture.



EVENITY is also approved in Japan and South Korea for the treatment of osteoporosis for women and men at high risk for fracture and in Canada for the treatment of osteoporosis for postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX