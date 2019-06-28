

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has elected Scott Gottlieb to its Board. Scott Gottlieb was the Commissioner of the FDA from May 11, 2017 to April 5, 2019. Gottlieb is also an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine.



The company has also appointed Gottlieb to the Regulatory and Compliance Committee and the Science and Technology Committee of Pfizer's Board.



Ian Read, Pfizer Executive Chairman, said: 'Scott's expertise in health care, public policy and the industry will be an asset to our company and enable our shareholders to continue to benefit from a Board representing a balance of experience, competencies and perspectives.'



