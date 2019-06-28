

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices increased at a steady pace in June, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation came in at 1.2 percent, the same rate as seen in May. The rate came in line with expectations.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent in May. Economists had forecast core prices to advance 1 percent.



Final data is due on July 17.



Among components, food, energy and services increased 1.6 percent each. Non-energy industrial goods prices gained only 0.2 percent in June.



