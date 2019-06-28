

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced Friday certain changes to its Sales division at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.



The company has made several new senior management appointments in Germany and in the South America Region.



Achim Schaible, previously Head Sales International, takes over as Head After Sales & Dealer Network at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective September 1. He succeeds Peter Maiwald, who retired on June 1st.



Further, Thomas Zahn takes over from Schaible as Head Sales International. Zahn is currently President & CEO Volkswagen Argentina S.A. Zahn's successor is Thomas Owsianski, currently President Audi China.



Schaible, aged 50, has been with the Volkswagen since November 2014. He was named Head of Sales International in 2017. Before joining Volkswagen, he held several senior management posts in Sales at Renault. He was also with General Motors.



