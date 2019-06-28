

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday as investors held out hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit that began in Osaka, Japan today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.14 percent at 5,501 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.



Banks and auto were turning in a mixed performance after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Japanese car exports and called for withdrawal of high import tariffs imposed by India.



In economic releases, France's inflation accelerated in June on services and food prices, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected to 1.2 percent in June from 0.9 percent in May. Inflation was forecast to rise moderately to 1 percent.



Separately, Eurozone consumer prices increased at a steady pace in June, flash data from Eurostat revealed. Inflation came in at 1.2 percent, the same rate as seen in May.



