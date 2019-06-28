

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - TRATON, the truck unit of Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), started trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm on June 28. The IPO for TRATON was priced at 27 euros per share for the placement of 57.5 million shares, resulting in gross proceeds to Volkswagen of 1.55 billion euros. TRATON's IPO was priced at the lower end of the prior price range.



TRATON is a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. It produces light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. In 2018, TRATON brands sold around 233,000 vehicles.



