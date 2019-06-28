

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales grew at a slower rate in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles trade, climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in May, following an 8.0 percent increase in April.



Stores selling manufactured goods growth decreased to 4.0 percent in May from 8 percent in April. Growth in grocery stores fell to 2 percent from 7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 2.0 percent in May.



In the January to May period, retail sales rose 5.0 percent from a year ago.



