

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the first quarter, final data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew by revised 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.8 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2018. The first quarter rate was revised down from 0.2 percent.



On a year-on-year, GDP advanced 1.9 percent in the first quarter, which was revised down from 2.2 percent.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that exports fell 0.4 percent in the first quarter, while imports rose 1.2 percent.



Household consumption gained 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, government spending slid 0.1 percent. Gross fixed capital formation logged an increase of 2.5 percent.



