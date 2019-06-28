

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation slowed in May, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial producer price inflation slowed to 2.7 percent year-on-year in May from 4.1 percent in April. In March, producer prices had increased 2.7 percent.



The price change was basically due to wage growth, foreign exchange rate changes and global petroleum market price trends.



Domestic and foreign market producer prices grew by 5.4 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively in May from a year ago.



