

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee has recommended to extend the approval for Dupixent to include adolescents 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy. Dupixent is currently approved for use in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.



Regeneron and Sanofi are also studying dupilumab in a broad range of clinical development programs for diseases driven by allergic and other type 2 inflammation.



