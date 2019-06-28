

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose for the fifth straight month in June, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index grew 2.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.4 percent increase in May. Economists expected the inflation to remain at the same rate.



Inflation was largely driven by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and fuels. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices advanced 5.7 percent and that of fuels for transport gained 3.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in June.



