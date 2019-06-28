

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said eating certain types of pet food could be a cause for heart disease in dogs.



The agency said in an update that a scientific investigation into reports has confirmed the possible link between dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs that consume certain pet foods.



But the regulator said it doesn't yet know how certain diets may be associated with DCM in some dogs.



Between January 1, 2014 and April 30, 2019, FDA received 524 reports of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs.



Steven M. Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, said that since the agency has not yet determined the nature of this potential link, it advises pet owners to work closely with their veterinarians, who may consult a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, to select the best diet for their pets' needs.



FDA has published a list of pet food brands most frequently identified in cases that were reported.



Canine DCM, a disease of a dog's heart muscle, can often result in congestive heart failure. The underlying cause of DCM is unknown, but is thought to have a genetic component as breeds that are typically affected are large and giant breed dogs.



The regulatory authority launched the investigation in July 2018 after noticing reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs eating certain pet foods which contained a high proportion of peas, lentils, other legume seeds (pulses), and/or potatoes in various forms as main ingredients.



The illnesses can be severe, even fatal, and many cases report eating 'grain-free' labeled pet food.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX