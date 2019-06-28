

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Indiana-based Grandma's Fireworks has recalled around 25,000 units of fireworks after an eight-year-old boy lost his hand in an explosion.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC, the recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product.



The overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, thus posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.



All of the fireworks were sold at Grandma's Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana from January 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.



The CPSC said the recall was issued after an eight-year-old boy and a twelve-year-old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The eight-year-old boy lost his hand in the explosion.



The Oxford (Ohio) Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated these fireworks and worked with the CPSC to initiate this recall.



The recall involves 18 different consumer fireworks, all manufactured in China. This includes the Talon rocket, which were sold in $40 packs.



The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.



The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Grandma's Fireworks for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX