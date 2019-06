WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) and HFF Inc. (HF) said that they received the requisite regulatory approvals for JLL's acquisition of HFF.



It is expected to close JLL's acquisition of HFF on July 1, 2019, pending approval by HFF stockholders at the HFF annual stockholders meeting earlier in the day on July 1.



In March 2019, Jones Lang LaSalle agreed to acquire HFF in a cash and stock transaction with an equity value of about $2 billion.



