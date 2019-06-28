

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Rice Team shareholders of EQT Corp. (EQT) said leading proxy advisory firm ISS has recommended that EQT shareholders vote for the Rice Team's nominees to Board at the annual meeting. The Rice Team again urged EQT shareholders to vote for all of the Rice Team nominees.



'This clearly affirms that the Rice Team's plan is the only viable path towards transforming EQT into a modern, low-cost gas operator and realizing the potential of the merger with Rice Energy, and that a majority board change is necessary to ensure this plan is implemented,' said Toby Rice.



EQT Corp.'s annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for July 10, 2019.



