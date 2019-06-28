sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

113,30 Euro		+0,44
+0,39 %
WKN: 852759 ISIN: US9130171096 Ticker-Symbol: UTC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,11
113,26
16:12
113,08
113,28
16:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RAYTHEON COMPANY
RAYTHEON COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAYTHEON COMPANY156,02-1,35 %
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION113,30+0,39 %