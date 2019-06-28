

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A White House report says a nationwide Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program has resulted in double-digit declines in substance use among students and the youth.



The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) on Thursday released the 2018 Report for its DFC grant recipients.



According to the report, substance use rates among youth living in DFCs declined significantly in the past 30 days.



A 24 percent decline in prescription drug misuse and a 31 percent decline in tobacco use has been recorded among high school students.



Also, 27 percent decline in alcohol use and 17 percent decline in marijuana use has been noted among middle school students.



This anti-drug program provides grants of up to $100,000 to community coalitions that mobilize their communities to prevent youth substance use, including prescription drugs, marijuana, tobacco, illicit drugs, inhalants and alcohol.



ONDCP currently provides funding to more than 2000 communities to identify and respond to local drug and alcohol use problems.



Last year, the Trump Administration had marked the 20th anniversary of the program by awarding the largest number of grants ever.



'We will continue working with the hundreds of coalitions across the country dedicated to helping young Americans make the safe and healthy choice not to use drugs,' ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.



