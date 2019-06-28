

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a relatively calm opening night, the fireworks were flying in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, as the candidates took aim at President Donald Trump and one another.



Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., attracted a considerable amount of attention for her attacks on frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden.



Harris took Biden to task for his comments about working with segregationist Senators as well as his opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate schools in the 1970s.



Congressman Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., also took a dig at 76-year-old Biden over his age, suggesting it is time for the older candidates to 'pass the torch' to the next generation.



Trump was also mentioned much more frequently than during the first night of the two-day event, with some of the contenders trying to make the case that they are the right candidate to take on the bombastic president.



Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., specifically took aim at Trump for misleading American workers about his policies, labeling the president a 'pathological liar and a racist.'



South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Michael Bennet, D-Col., were also credited with strong performances at the debate, while Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., received mixed reviews.



Meanwhile, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang were mostly notable for their lack of speaking time.



A moment in the debate highlighted by Trump and conservative media outlets was all of the candidates on the stage indicating their support for government-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.



'All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That's the end of that race!' Trump tweeted.



(Photo: Lorie Shaull)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX