

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting production of the only major device assembled in the U.S., according to media reports, citing person familiar with the company's plans.



The Mac Pro, a high-end desktop computer that sells for $6,000, the reports stated, and the company is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal earlier Friday reported the manufacturing move.



On Thursday, Apple said that its chief design officer Jony Ive will depart the company later this year to form an independent design company, with Apple as one of its primary clients. Ive's new company will continue to work closely with Apple on a range of projects, the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX