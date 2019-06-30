

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone or DMZ dividing the two Koreas and agreed to resume working-level talks on denuclearization.



Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he briefly crossed the inter-Korean border together with Kim. The two Korean countries fought each other in the 1950-53 Korean War.



At the start of their third face-to-face contact, Trump and Kim shook hands with grins and chatted on the Military Demarcation Line (MDL). They then briefly crossed the line into the North together before returning to the South.



Trump said he was 'proud to step over that line.' He said flamboyantly, 'It's a great honor. ... It's a great day for the world.'



Kim hailed it as an 'expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future.'



Trump-Kim Jong-un's last summit broke down in February with no progress on denuclearisation in North Korea.



After Trump-Kim Jong-un crossed back into the South, they were joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The three leaders walked into the Freedom House, a building on the southern side.



