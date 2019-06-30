

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that it reached two tentative agreements with Communications Workers of America District 4 in Midwest CWA wireline contract negotiations.



The Midwest agreement covers employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. A small agreement also was reached on the SBC Global Services/AT&T Corp.-COS contract, which covers certain employees in Michigan.



The two four-year agreements cover about 8,000 employees and will be submitted to the union's membership for ratification votes in coming days, the company said.



Separately, AT&T said that it has reached two tentative agreements with Communications Workers of America in AT&T Corp. wireline contract negotiations.



The AT&T Corp. agreement covers employees across the country, including USVI. A small agreement also was reached on the AT&T Corp. Puerto Rico contract, which covers a handful of wireline employees in Puerto Rico.



The two four-year agreements cover about 3,000 employees and will be submitted to the union's membership for ratification votes in coming days.



