

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) launched its Happy School Year store with thousands of product launches from popular brands. Also, Fire TV Recast will be now available for just $129.99, for Prime members.



Amazon announced Amazon App offers for its new users. Starting July 1, Prime members who are new to the Amazon App can get up to $25 in Amazon credits.



The Prime Day will offer more than one million deals globally on July 15 & 16. Amazon Prime members using the Alexa-enabled devices will be offered the biggest Prime Day deals. The users can access prime day deals by asking, 'Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX