

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment decreased less-than-expected in June after a strong increase in the previous month, preliminary data from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed persons fell by 1,000 after a 60,000 increase in May, which was the first rise in nearly two years. Economists had forecast a fall of 3,000.



The jobless rate was 5 percent in June, unchanged from May, and in line with economists' expectations.



In May, the jobless rate had risen from the re-unification low of 4.9 percent logged in each of the previous two months and marked the first increase since November 2013.



The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased by 20,000 to 2.216 million persons in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX