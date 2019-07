BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Bank of England's monthly lending data for May and UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI for June are due. The PMI is forecast to drop to 49.2 in June from 49.4 in May.



Ahead of these data, the pound fell against its major opponents.



The pound was worth 137.01 against the yen, 1.2655 against the greenback, 0.8953 against the euro and 1.2941 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



