

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area jobless data for May. The jobless rate is expected to remain at 7.6 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the franc, it fell against the yen. Against the pound, it climbed.



The euro was worth 122.65 against the yen, 1.1330 against the greenback, 0.8959 against the pound and 1.1145 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX