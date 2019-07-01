

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped to the lowest since July 2008, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 7.5 percent in May from 7.6 percent in April. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 7.6 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 103,000 from the previous month to 12.34 million in May. Compared to last year, unemployment fell 1.133 million.



The youth jobless rate came in at 15.7 percent in May versus 15.9 percent in April. In the same period last year, the rate was 17 percent.



