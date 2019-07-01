

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday after the United States and China agreed at least temporarily not to escalate trade tensions.



They agreed to hold off on further tariffs against each other's products and continue their negotiations, potentially giving the world economy a reprieve.



That said, markets have come off their day's highs after a survey showed that Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month in June.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 3-month low of 47.6 in June from 47.7 in May, final data from IHS Markit showed. The score was slightly weaker than the earlier flash reading of 47.8.



Investors were also reacting to weak factory activity data from China. Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in four months in June on trade disputes.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 37 points or 0.67 percent at 5,575 after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.



