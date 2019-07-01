

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Honda Motors is recalling about 1.6 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the United States for Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators. The latest and the final phase of recall mainly includes replacement inflators installed in vehicles that were earlier subject to recall.



Takata's recalled air bag inflators are made with phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate or PSAN propellant without a desiccant, which is a drying agent. They are likely to explode with long-term exposure to high heat and humidity, resulting in injuries and deaths.



In the recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA in 2016, the company without any cost will replace Takata replacement front airbag inflators that do not contain a moisture absorbing desiccant. The company urged the affected vehicle owners to schedule repair at an authorized dealer as soon as possible.



It was in May 2016 that the NHTSA issued an order expanding the Takata air bag recalls. The phased recalls were to continue through December 2019.



In a statement, Honda said the company has made significant progress with existing recall repairs, with an 83 percent completion rate. With this last phase, Honda would have recalled all Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators installed in Honda and Acura vehicles in the nation.



These recalled inflators were used as replacement parts during early Takata airbag inflator recall repairs or were part of whole airbag modules replaced for other reasons before February 2017.



In March, Honda had recalled about 1.1 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective Takata airbag on the driver's side.



Honda reportedly confirmed 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries in the US following ruptures of Takata airbag driver's front inflators.



According to the company, the total number of recalled inflators have reached around 22.6 million in approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura automobiles.



Vehicles manufactured by Ford, Mazda and Nissan, among others, were also involved in the mega recall that had forced Takata to file for bankruptcy in June 2017.



NHTSA had earlier said that the phased recall would result in the recall of an additional estimated 35-40 million inflators, on top of the approximately 28.8 million inflators that were already under recall.



NHTSA has given Takata time till December 31, 2019 to prove that its desiccated PSAN propellant inflators, which contain a drying agent, are safe, or else those too would be recalled.



