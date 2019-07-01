

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK financial services sector sentiment continued to weaken in the second quarter, the financial services survey from the Confederation of British Industry/ PricewaterhouseCoopers showed the Monday.



About 2 percent of firms said they were more optimistic about the overall business situation compared with three months ago, whilst 34 percent were less optimistic, giving a balance of -32 percent, compared with -43 percent in previous quarter.



Nonetheless, the balance of firms reporting higher business volumes in the second quarter rose to -3 percent from -12 percent a quarter ago.



Looking ahead to the quarter to September, a balance of -24 percent expects business volumes to fall.



'The financial services sector is in a relative state of flux. Business sentiment remains depressed, but trading levels are stable,' Andrew Kail, Head of Financial Services at PwC said.



'However, the wider industry is still in a strong position to drive positive change for consumers and achieve higher levels of performance.'



