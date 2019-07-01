

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level in four-and-a-half years in June, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 38.7 in June from 39.4 in May. Economists had expected a score of 39.2.



The latest reading was the lowest since November 2014, when the confidence index was at 38.4.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined in June, along with those measuring expectations on employment and livelihood.



Expectations regarding future income growth remained the same as in the previous month.



The latest survey was conducted on June 15 and covered 8,400 households.



