

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Increasing its efforts to reduce plastic waste, food and beverages giant PepsiCo decided to adopt aluminum can packaging for water instead of plastic bottles. It will expand the use of recycled plastic. The changes are expected to go into effect next year.



The Aquafina water brand will be offered in aluminum cans in U.S. food service outlets. The brand will also test the change in retail stores.



Further, LIFEWTR will be packaged in 100 percent recycled polyethylene terephthalate or rPET, while sparkling water brand bubly will no longer be packaged in plastic.



According to the company, these changes would eliminate more than 8,000 metric tons of virgin plastic and approximately 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.



Pepsi said the latest move advances its goals to make its complete packaging recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable by 2025. It also plans to use 25 percent recycled plastic content in all its plastic packaging.



Pepsi, one of the largest users of food-grade recycled PET, said its juice brand Naked Juice brand since 2009 has been using 100 percent recycled packaging.



PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, said, 'Tackling plastic waste is one of my top priorities and I take this challenge personally. As one of the world's leading food and beverage companies, we recognize the significant role PepsiCo can play in helping to change the way society makes, uses, and disposes of plastics.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX