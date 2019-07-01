

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone money supply grew at a slightly faster pace in May, the European Central Bank reported Monday.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew 4.8 percent annually in May, following a 4.7 percent rise in April.



At the same time, the narrow measure M1 climbed 7.2 percent annually versus 7.4 percent in April.



Data showed that credit to the private sector increased 2.5 percent year-on-year, slower than the 2.7 percent rise a month ago. Adjusted loans to the private sector, rose 3.3 percent versus 3.4 percent in April.



Growth in loans to households held steady at 3.3 percent in May. Likewise, growth in loans to non-financial corporations remained unchanged at 3.9 percent.



