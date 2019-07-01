

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said top-line results from CrisADe CARE 1 study showed that crisaborole ointment, 2%, was well-tolerated in children aged 3 months to less than 24 months with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. Currently, it is approved for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients two years of age and older.



The multicenter single-arm study evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of crisaborole ointment, 2% in 125 pediatric patients. Over a 4-week treatment period, it was well-tolerated. The safety profile consistent with previous clinical trial results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX