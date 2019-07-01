

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The changed scenario in U.S.-China trade discussion is adding enthusiasm to the market.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a positive open.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 268.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 34.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 139.75 points.



The U.S. major averages showed wild swings on Friday but ended the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow rose 73.38 points or 0.3 percent to 26,599.96, the Nasdaq climbed 38.49 points or 0.5 percent to 8,006.24 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.84 points or 0.6 percent to 2,941.76. On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchasing Manager's Index or PMI for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 50.1, while it was 50.5 in the prior month.



ISM Manufacturing Index for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 51.2, down from 52.1 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Construction spending for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.1 percent.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares rallied after China said it would soften or lift restrictions on foreign investment in new sectors from July 30. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 66.02 points or 2.22 percent to 3,044.90 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 78.80 points or 0.28 percent at 28,542.62.



Japanese shares hit a two-month high. The Nikkei average jumped 454.05 points or 2.13 percent to 21,729.97 while the broader Topix index finished 2.17 percent higher at 1,584.85.



Australian markets closed modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.30 points or 0.44 percent to 6,648.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 32.20 points or 0.48 percent at 6,731.40.



European shares are trading positive. The CAC 40 Index of France is adding 46.30 points or 0.84 percent. The German DAX is progressing 154.19 points or 1.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is jumping 98.50 points or 1.32 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 84.94 points or 0.86 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.95 percent.



